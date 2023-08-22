Milwaukee Health Department issues Heat Health Warning for Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Health Department has issued a Heat Health Warning, which will take effect at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The warning comes as temperatures in Milwaukee are expected to reach 100 degrees, with the heat index forecasting temperatures near 110.

The last time we reached 100 in Milwaukee was June of 2022 and 10 years prior in 2012.

The warning will be in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday. After the warning expires, a watch will remain in effect through Thursday. Milwaukee's health department said it will be enhancing its surveillance for heat-related illness and working to address the vulnerable population's needs during the heat wave.

TMJ4 News has compiled a full list of cooling sites across Milwaukee County.



Areas closest to downtown Milwaukee will see warmer temperatures than those on the outskirts. The Wisconsin DNR conducted a heat mapping campaign in the summer of 2022 and the results showed, "densely developed urban areas tend to be warmer than more open rural spaces due to the concentration of manmade surfaces that absorb and reradiate heat, such as asphalt and concrete."

Check out the heat mapping results:

Wisconsin DNR The DNR's heat mapping results.

Here's how you can stay safe in extreme heat

Watch the clock: The American Heart Association said it's best to avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon, which is from about noon until 3 p.m. At this time, the sun is typically at its strongest which puts you at greater risk of heat-related illnesses.

Dress for the heat: Wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing can help keep you cool when outdoors. Breathable fabrics are important, as are hats and sunglasses.

Drink up: Staying hydrated is key in hot conditions. AHA says to drink a few cups of water before, during, and after going outdoors or exercising. Avoiding caffeinated and alcoholic beverages can also help keep you hydrated.

“Staying hydrated is key. It is easy to get dehydrated even if you don’t think you’re thirsty,” said Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, M.D., Sc.M., FAHA, president of the American Heart Association. “Drink water before, during and after going outside in hot weather. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty. And the best way to know if you are getting enough fluid is to monitor your urine output and make sure the urine color is pale, not dark or concentrated.”

Get out of the sun: Taking breaks from the sun can be extremely beneficial and preventative. Finding some shade or a cool place to stop for a few minutes can reduce your chances of heat stroke, and gives your body an opportunity to cool down and hydrate.

These are the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion

Heat stroke symptoms:



warm, dry skin with no sweating

strong and rapid pulse

confusion and/or unconsciousness

high fever

throbbing headaches

nausea, vomiting or both

Heat exhaustion symptoms:



headaches

heavy sweating

cold, moist skin, chills

dizziness or fainting (syncope)

a weak and rapid pulse

muscle cramps

fast, shallow breathing

nausea, vomiting or both

