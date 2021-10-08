Meet the 12-year-old who sang the national anthem at the Brewers game

MILWAUKEE — Music is a universal language that brings people together, and at the Brewers game on Friday, 12-year-old Liamani Segura knocked it out the park as she sang the national anthem.
Segura began singing when she was 6-years-old, and it was her father whose ears perked up as she did her thing.
"I was just singing in the living room, and my dad came in and he heard me and he was like, 'you actually can do that,'" she said, smiling.
Segura has performed at many sporting events, from the Bucks to the Badgers, but she has a favorite.
"The Brewers games, because every time the crowd is on point, and when I sing, they make me so happy inside," Segura said.
The Christian Yelich fan was able to be back at her favorite place, with the dirt under her feet, to sing the national anthem.
"When I grab the microphone, obviously I'm very nervous, but sometimes I gotta shake it out and start singing," she said.
Singing brings the 7th grader so much joy, and she's hopeful for the future.
"I want to go to the Grammy's, and I wanna write some music, my own music," Segura said.
Now, while Segura hits all the right notes, she hopes the Brew Crew hits home runs all the way to the World Series.
"Hopefully I bring them some luck," she said, laughing.
You can connect and keep up with Segura on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.