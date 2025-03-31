Baseball is back! Fans unleash game day excitement ahead of the Brewers home opener

MILWAUKEE — Despite the team’s early struggles, spirits and excitement among fans are high for Monday’s home opener.

The Brew Crew will host the Kansas City Royals at 1:10 p.m., and there is plenty in store.

Milwaukee Brewers / Milwaukee Business Journal

TMJ4 spoke with fans ahead of Game 1 at home. Many said the start of the season couldn’t come soon enough, and nothing would stand in their way of getting back to American Family Field.

“Oh yeah, we’re going out for opening day,” said Peter Carr. “Rain, snow, sleet or shine, it’s going to be awesome. We’re going to be out there.”

“I can’t wait,” said Dean Medina. “I just love baseball season in Milwaukee, and we need it. I’m ready for it.”

TMJ4 Dean Medina is excited for baseball season to start in Milwaukee.

It’s no secret that there have been many changes, and things will look, taste, and sound a lot different this season. However, fans are choosing to look at the brighter side of things and welcome new possibilities.

Watch: Fans unleash game day excitement ahead of the Brewers Home Opener

Fans unleash game day excitement ahead of the Brewers Home Opener

“Yeah, just looking forward to getting back out to Miller Park and enjoying some good family-friendly time,” said Nate Gentile. “Brewers got a good roster, as always, so it’ll be exciting to see where they end up.”

TMJ4 Nate Gentle is looking forward to getting back out to Miller Park and enjoying some good family-friendly time,

Fans say it’s nice to look down the roster and see so much new potential. It’s another easy reason to shout, “Let’s go, Brew Crew!”

“Yeah, I would really like to see where Joey Ortiz goes in year two,” Gentile said. “He’s making that move over to shortstop. He set that bar pretty high for himself last year, but I think he’s got a lot of potential.”

“I’m very excited for the season,” said Carr. “I think the Brewers have a lot of great potential. We have a lot of young guys coming up. There are some good pitchers. Once we get them off the injured list, I think we look good.”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip