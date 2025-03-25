Watch Now
Milwaukee artist, lifelong fan to be a part of Brewers Home Opener

Cole Kluesner was chosen to create this year's home opener poster. As a lifelong fan, it's a full circle moment for the local artist.
Milwaukee artist Cole Kluesner gets to debut his latest piece next week--a poster for the Brewers Home Opener.
Cole Kluesner with Home Opener Poster
Posted

MILWAUKEE — In less than a week, the Milwaukee Brewers will be drawing fans back to American Family Field to kick off their summer campaign. It's a yearly tradition that brings excitement to the Cream City, and this year the team is partnering with a local artist to bring some more excitement.

When Cole Kluesner isn't working his full-time job, you can often find him in the back room of his home, creating art.

He's created portraits of Aaron Rodgers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and other Milwaukee legends.

Next week, he gets to debut his latest piece: a poster for the Brewers Home Opener.

Brewers 2025 Home Opener Poster

It's the team he grew up watching.

"Our team would go to watch a Brewers game, and I remember catching a ball in the stands. It was a home run," Klueser told TMJ4.

When he caught that ball, he never thought he'd be using his skills to help the Brewers.

Cole Kluesner 1

He's excited to get to promote one of the most exciting games of the season.

"You know, opening day was a can't-miss event," Kluesner said. "(The Brewers) are really trying to get back to that, and I think an opening day poster could potentially help. And I said, 'I'm all in.'"

Cole's poster showcases Christian Yelich, Wilson Contreras and Jackson Churio hovering above American Family Field. The image is highlighted by the Brewers' blue and yellow.

"You know the stadium, to me, it just reminds me of home," Kluesner said.

The cool thing about the poster is that the Brewers are giving them out.

Cole Kluesner 2

If you are a season ticket holder, you will receive a copy of the poster. Kluesner will be at American Family Field to sign the first 75 posters.

The Brewers also said they are hanging posters around the city, and if you find one, you can keep it.

Kluesner said he will also be selling 75 posters on his websiteafter the game without the opening day text.

