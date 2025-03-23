Brewers announce local food vendors for new food truck park

The Milwaukee Brewers have made changes to their food and beverage offerings including, new to the 2025 season “The Alley” Food Truck Park.

“The Alley” Food Truck Park will be located on the left-field Loge level.

The food truck park will be home to local vendors:

Chuchos Red Tacos offering Birria Tacos, Burritos, Quesitacos, and Churros.

Hidden Kitchen MKE offering Grilled Ham and Cheese, Cubano Sandwiches, Ruben Rolls, and Steak Sandwiches.

Nadi Plates will have Parmesan Truffle Fries, Pepperoni or Sausage Calzones, and Hot Italian Beef Sandwiches on the menu.

Baron’s Gelato Cart will quench a sweet tooth with a variety of gelato flavors.

“The Alley” will also include a new bar, creating a unique gathering space for fans to watch the game.

A new vendor will also be added to the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex, located on the right-field Loge level. Creta Mediterranean Grill will offer gyros with the option of lamb or chicken and loaded fries with lamb or chicken and tzatziki sauce.

For more information on tickets for the 2025 season visit the Brewers website.

