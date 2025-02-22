Jersey patch to honor Bob Uecker now available in Brewers Team Stores

The jersey patch to honor Bob Uecker, unveiled earlier this month, is now available in Brewers team stores. The patch is available at team stores in both Milwaukee at American Family Field and Arizona at American Family Field of Phenix.

The patch was designed with “Ueck’s” unique style in mind. Featuring a gold and navy plaid print to honor the colorful sportcoats Mr. Baseball was known to wear.

The jersey patch is available for $12, proceeds will benefit Bob Uecker’s preferred charities. Patches can be purchased to add to jerseys bought in the team store or any other MLB-licensed official Brewers jersey.

The Brewers will be sporting the patch in Saturday's Cactus League opener and throughout the 2025 season.

The Brewers Team Store at American Family Field, located in the left-field corner, is open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

