Arrowhead title game a celebration for seniors in student section

MADISON, Wis. — The Arrowhead Warhawks captured the WIAA Division 1 State Championship at Camp Randall Stadium, marking their first appearance in the state finals in a decade and delivering an unforgettable victory for their passionate student section.

Arrowhead celebrating their state championship.

The Warhawks defeated defending state champions Bay Port Pirates in front of a raucous crowd of students who had been building school spirit throughout the season. For many seniors, this represented the culmination of their high school experience.

"Gotta be super loud!" said senior Hannah Witt, describing the energy needed from the student section known unofficially as the "Front Row Queens."

Ella, Mya, Hannah, and Allison

The tight-knit student body embraced their role as the team's 12th man throughout the championship game.

"We're one family," Witt said. "We're one family!"

Senior Ella Tio emphasized how the school spirit brought everyone together during the historic run.

"I feel like the school spirit, everyone's together. It's like a family. It's just like really…it's great. It's really hype and great," Tio said.

This marked Arrowhead's 14th appearance at the state championship level, though their first since 2015. The decade-long wait made the victory even sweeter for fans who packed Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

For seniors in the student section, the timing couldn't have been more perfect.

"Like end of senior year. Gotta end it with a bang," one senior said.

The emotional victory left players struggling to find words to describe their accomplishment.

"I mean, that was just so much fun," said senior Keaton.

Aidan & Keaton

Fellow senior Aidan captured the overwhelming nature of the moment.

"So many emotions. It's exhilarating!" Aidan said. "I feel great!"

The championship represents the highest achievement in Wisconsin high school football, and for this group of Warhawks, it's a memory that will last a lifetime.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister



