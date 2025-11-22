MADISON — Arrowhead High School fans packed Camp Randall Stadium Friday night, cheering on their Warhawks as the team defeated Bay Port 18-15 to capture the Division 1 state championship.

The Warhawks claimed their first state championship in a decade, participating in the program's 14th title game. Arrowhead has now won seven state titles, including previous championships in 1993, 1994, 1996, 2007, 2012, and 2013.

Bay Port entered the game as the defending champion, seeking its second consecutive championship. The Pirates advanced to their third title game after finishing as runner-up in 2019.

Watch: Arrowhead defeats Bay Port 18-15 to capture Division 1 state championship after decade-long wait

Arrowhead takes on Bay Port

Both teams earned their spots after impressive semifinal victories. Arrowhead defeated Waunakee 19-17 at Madison Memorial, while Bay Port secured a thrilling 38-35 win over Muskego at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

The Warhawks averaged 35 points per game during their playoff run while allowing 20.5 points. Bay Port averaged 42.5 points in the playoffs while yielding just 15.5 points per game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

