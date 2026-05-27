When Repair Is or Isn't Worth It

When your vehicle needs a major repair, it’s natural to wonder, should you fix it or move on? The answer often comes down to a few key factors: age, mileage, and overall condition. If the repair exceeds what your car is worth, upgrading might be the smarter financial move. You have options: sell your vehicle outright without committing to a purchase, helping you stay in control of the decision, or invest further into your current car to keep it running for even longer. Van Horn Automotive Group can help you make the right decision for the future of your vehicle.

For more information on Van Horn's Repaired for Life program, visit https://www.vhcars.com/repaired-for-life/.