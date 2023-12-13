Molly's Faves

Molly curated some of her favorite things. These make great gift for loved ones or yourself!

Cocoa Tree

For the Bon Bon gift sets and custom holiday baskets, visit Cocoa-Tree.comor stop in to browse the whole collection. 1330 W Mequon Rd, Mequon,

Shop Privy

For the pleather leggings and other great holiday gift ideas, visit ShopPrivy.com and go to the "products" tab where you'll find Molly's favorite leggings listed there first. You can also visit their Tosa location - 7605 Harwood Ave

City Tins

Shop online at CityTins.com or visit your favorite local retailer! Many area merchants carry City Tins. For a full listing of those stores, visit City Tins online.

Merle Norman

The studio owners would love it if you'd support small business and shop local. There are Merle Norman studios all over the area. You can also shop for the mascara, primer and makeup remover online at MerleNorman.com

Yellow Wood

Yellow Wood is your premier outdoor gear boutique! The Grayl 24oz GeoPress water purifier (available in Bali blue, Oasis green, and peak white) makes a great gift!

You will find Yellow Wood in Whitefish Bay at 401 E Silver Spring Dr. You can also find out more online at YellowWoodGear.com