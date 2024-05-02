Molly's Faves For Mother's Day

Molly is back with some of her favorite things. All would be great gifts for Mother's Day or any occasion.

CITRINE SKIN SPA - NEW BERLIN:

With your first Jet Plasma treatment, if you commit to more than one, you'll get a full-length session for FREE! It also includes a free massage! That's a $175 value. To learn more about this extraordinary rejuvenation treatment with next level results visit CitrineSkinSpa.com

MAYHOUSE COLLECTION - OCONOMOWOC:

Visit the MayHouse Collection to see the full line of Qudo Jewelry. Mom will love it! The boutique is located in the Oconomowoc Lakes Plaza at W359 N5002 Brown Street in Oconomowoc. Call (262) 354-8100 or visit them online at: MayHouseCollection.com