Josh Jacobs, running back for the Green Bay Packers, is set to be released from custody after the Brown County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said it is “not yet prepared to make a formal charging decision” following his arrest on domestic violence charges.

RELATED: Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested on domestic violence charges

In a media release, the DA's office said it has requested additional investigation, stating that "there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued."

A final charging decision will be made at a later date, according to the release.

WATCH: Packers RB Josh Jacobs to be released as DA delays charging decision

Packers RB Josh Jacobs to be released from custody as DA's office delays charging decision

In response, Jacobs' attorneys issued a statement on Wednesday saying, "We are extremely pleased that Josh has been released from custody and that no criminal charges have been filed against him. As we previously stated, we encourage everyone to keep an open mind while the matter is fully reviewed. We remain confident that, once all of the evidence is gathered and evaluated, it will confirm that no charges should be brought against Josh in the future."

The allegations against Jacobs come after the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving him around 8:37 a.m. Saturday, May 23.

He was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail on Tuesday on preliminary charges of battery-domestic abuse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

The DA's office said the investigation remains open and ongoing and will make no further comment at this time.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

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