Packers running back Josh Jacobs is facing several charges related to domestic abuse following a weekend incident.

The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was dispatched to a disturbance complaint involving Jacobs around 8:37 a.m. Saturday, May 23.

Jacobs was arrested and booked into the Brown County Jail Tuesday on preliminary charges of battery - domestic abuse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation and intimidation of a victim.

Watch: Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested on domestic violence charges

Packers RB Josh Jacobs arrested on domestic violence charges

Jacobs' attorneys issued a statement saying, "Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course."

A Packers spokesperson acknowledged the franchise is "aware of the matter," but said further comment is being withheld as "it is an ongoing legal situation."

Jacobs has not yet been arraigned in this case.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error