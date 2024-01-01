It's wedding week on The Morning Blend. Today our wedding expert on etiquette, Rahshenia Patrick, joins us for a frank discussion on wedding guests and bridal parties.
How much should you spend on the bride and groom? Can you invite other guests? Can couples request money for the honeymoon. If you are attending a wedding or getting married, Rahshenia's advice is a must see segment!
Wedding Etiquette And What is Appropriate!
An Expert Gives Us The Scoop!
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 11:13:00-05
It's wedding week on The Morning Blend. Today our wedding expert on etiquette, Rahshenia Patrick, joins us for a frank discussion on wedding guests and bridal parties.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.