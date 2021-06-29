Transitioning Into a Mindful Summer

Author Kristy Jean is back on The Morning Blend to discuss the transition into a summer of decision permission! Kristy wrote Decision Permission: Five States of Support for Every Level of Decision Making as a form of self-therapy during her divorce. Since then, her new book has evolved into a collection of stories, references, and strategies to help others live their most authentic lives. Kristy joins us today to discuss the five states that will guide you in making any challenging decision in your life.

Decision Permission is available now on Amazon! More details can be found on Kristy’s website and social media accounts.