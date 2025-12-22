TMB, Retired Fire Captains Book Captures Stories of Risk, Reality, and Rescue

Award-winning author and retired Milwaukee Fire Captain, Greg Renz, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his book, Beyond the Flames, and stories from his career.

Beyond the Flames, a sequel to Beneath the Flames, delivers a gritty and intense battle for justice, honest perspectives, and the dynamics that first responders face.

You can watch Greg Renz share his detailed story about rescuing two young boys from a burning building on The Morning Blend. You can find his book wherever books are sold.

For more information, visit GLRenz.com.

