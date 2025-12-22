Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

TMB, Retired Fire Captains Book Captures Stories of Risk, Reality, and Rescue

Gregory Renz
Posted

Award-winning author and retired Milwaukee Fire Captain, Greg Renz, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his book, Beyond the Flames, and stories from his career.

Beyond the Flames, a sequel to Beneath the Flames, delivers a gritty and intense battle for justice, honest perspectives, and the dynamics that first responders face.

You can watch Greg Renz share his detailed story about rescuing two young boys from a burning building on The Morning Blend. You can find his book wherever books are sold.

For more information, visit GLRenz.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo