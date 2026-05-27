Springtime Safety For Pets

As spring arrives in Wisconsin, outdoor fun also brings seasonal risks for our pets. Monthly flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives are a simple, affordable way to protect your pet’s long-term health. It’s also important to stay alert in your yard; common plants like lilies, azaleas, and foxglove can be toxic, while fertilizers and even cocoa mulch can pose serious dangers. With regular vet checkups, preventative treatments, and a little awareness, you can avoid costly health issues and keep your pet safe all season long.

Visit www.wihumane.org for more information.