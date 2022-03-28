Say Goodbye To Knee Pain

Stacey Roberts is the owner of New You Health and Wellness. Today she is showing new technology called electrohydraulic shockwave to get rid of knee pain. Stacey says it can help patients avoid knee surgery and expensive injections. Right now Stacey is offering a 79 dollar intro offer for an abbreviated treatment to sit down and discuss your situation. Call 414-299-8121
Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 12:23:34-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.