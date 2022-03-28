Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Say Goodbye To Knee Pain

with New You Health and Wellness
Posted at 11:23 AM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 12:23:34-04

Stacey Roberts is the owner of New You Health and Wellness. Today she is showing new technology called electrohydraulic shockwave to get rid of knee pain. Stacey says it can help patients avoid knee surgery and expensive injections. Right now Stacey is offering a 79 dollar intro offer for an abbreviated treatment to sit down and discuss your situation. Call 414-299-8121

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019