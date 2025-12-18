Premises Liability: What Property Owners Need to Know This Winter

Attorney Michael Bertling joins us on The Morning Blend to share what property owners should know about liability when someone slips and falls on ice on their property.

Michael Bertling shares what responsibility property owners have, the responsibility of a person to avoid injuries, business versus private liability, and steps to take if you are injured.

