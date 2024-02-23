Helping Kids Who Have Aged Out of Foster Care

Bridge to Brighter helps youth who have aged out of foster care make a successful transition to adulthood. Nick Sgarlata is the Executive Director. Christian Carson is 20 years old and has been with Bridge to Brighter since late 2022. They both will talk about the program and an upcoming forum. For more information call 414-852-5390 or visit BridgetoBrighter.org
Posted at 10:13 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 11:13:51-05
