Catch Up on the Latest Trend in the Culinary World

Indulge your senses with the latest and greatest culinary creations straight from the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show! Live from the show floor, restaurant industry experts Christine Johnson and Caitlin Rodgers provide a behind-the-scenes look at the newest food trends and most innovative culinary products that are making waves in the industry and enhancing your dining experience. From innovative plant-based alternatives to eye-catching food color variations, the latest sustainable food practices, and even robots in restaurants, get ready for the hottest trends in the world of food and beverage!