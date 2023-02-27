Blend Extra: Free Therapy Sessions For Communities That Need it

“Our commitment to expanding this ongoing therapy program and holding space for Black and Brown people reflects the Museum’s mission of fostering holistic wellness that is at the heart of our community engagement and programming initiatives.”

Today, Dr. Lia A. Knox and Darius Smith inform us about Black Space. Black Space is a new organization normalizing therapy for Black and Brown people. They offer sessions to 90 minute group sessions to heal individuals and the community. The sessions can be emotional, insightful, and healing. They’re also free, safe and confidential. Black Space provides safe spaces for men, women, and LGBTQIA+ communities.

New, spring sessions are beginning on March 1, 2023, and will be hosted by Black Space at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Black and Brown Women @ Milwaukee Art Museum (Wednesday, March 1st 5:30-7:30pm) Black and Brown LGBTQIA+ @ Milwaukee Art Museum (Wednesday, March 8th 5:30-7:30pm) Black and Brown Men @ Milwaukee Art Museum (Wednesday, March 15th 5:30-7:30pm)

https://www.blackspacehq.com/