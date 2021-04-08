Watch

The Rebound

Actions

What the average cost of a tax return costs this year and where to get free help

items.[0].image.alt
Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty
Scott Olson
<p>Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images</p>
Tax penalties 101
Posted at 5:23 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 06:23:06-04

SHEBOYGAN Co. —The National Society of Accountants reports the average cost of filing a standard tax return is $176 this year. That is money some families simply cannot afford right now.

There is a free tax service being offered across our area. Elaine and Steven Boeldt were filing together with help at Lakeshore Technical College.

“As you get older sometimes you don’t understand quite the process as you had in the past and things have changed,” said 73-year-old Elaine.

The 10-week program at the technical college has allowed accounting students like freshman Nathan Buschmann to get hands-on experience preparing tax returns for families like the Boeldt’s.

“I felt confident with the tax part but doing the intakes and talking with people I’m a little nervous about,” said Buschmann.

Through the IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program or VITA, the Lakeshore Technical College students have completed more than 130 returns and more than $215,000 in refunds so far. All of it was free of charge for taxpayers.

Here is how to qualify for the VITA program:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources

Join The Rebound Milwaukee Facebook group Jobs in Milwaukee: See a list of openings here Contact tracing-app shows you how close COVID-19 cases are to you WWDA Drive-Thru Job Fair information Milwaukee Justice Center Your frequently asked unemployment questions answered Wisconsin Foreclosure Mediation Network Energy Assistance UMOS We're Open: List of southeast Wis. businesses you can support How to apply for unemployment AARP Employer Pledge Program Click here for small business resources Need rent assistance in Milwaukee? Click here IRS launches website to track stimulus status Mental health, other resources available in Wisconsin Resources to help you financially weather through pandemic Local food pantries, banks helping out during the pandemic