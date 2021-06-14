'We're Hiring': Vaccine packaging manufacturer relocating to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie just yanked a huge company from Illinois: Nosco.

Nosco plays a crucial role in manufacturing most COVID-19 vaccine labels and the packaging you see.

We spoke with the company’s president, who says, ‘We’re Hiring!’

They are ready to hire 30-40 new employees at this location alone.

“That’s part of the reason we came here, was to attract a great workforce,” said Craig Curran, President of Nosco.

This will be their first Wisconsin plant. Out of six locations Nosco currently has in Lake County, Illinois, five will be consolidated under one roof in the Badger State.

Nosco is part of Holden Industries. They expect the manufacturing lines in the 170,000 square-foot facility to start running soon.

“For the last few months, [we] have been making COVID vaccine product for Moderna and J&J,” said Curran.

This includes the packaging and the labels you see on the COVID-19 vials.

Curran is ready to hire more people.

“Press operators, dye cutters, carton gluing operators to in the office for customer service, graphics and pre-press,” he says. "Not only are these good, strong paying jobs, but you become an employee-owner and you can build for your retirement and have stock in the business.”

The company will also get a small training incentive for the state for each new employee.

Click here to apply for open positions.

