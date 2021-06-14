Watch

The Rebound

Actions

'We're Hiring': Vaccine packaging manufacturer relocating to Pleasant Prairie

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Moderna Vaccine
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 18:03:25-04

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Pleasant Prairie just yanked a huge company from Illinois: Nosco.

Nosco plays a crucial role in manufacturing most COVID-19 vaccine labels and the packaging you see.

We spoke with the company’s president, who says, ‘We’re Hiring!’

They are ready to hire 30-40 new employees at this location alone.

“That’s part of the reason we came here, was to attract a great workforce,” said Craig Curran, President of Nosco.

This will be their first Wisconsin plant. Out of six locations Nosco currently has in Lake County, Illinois, five will be consolidated under one roof in the Badger State.

Nosco is part of Holden Industries. They expect the manufacturing lines in the 170,000 square-foot facility to start running soon.

“For the last few months, [we] have been making COVID vaccine product for Moderna and J&J,” said Curran.

This includes the packaging and the labels you see on the COVID-19 vials.

Curran is ready to hire more people.

“Press operators, dye cutters, carton gluing operators to in the office for customer service, graphics and pre-press,” he says. "Not only are these good, strong paying jobs, but you become an employee-owner and you can build for your retirement and have stock in the business.”

The company will also get a small training incentive for the state for each new employee.

Click here to apply for open positions.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources

Join The Rebound Milwaukee Facebook group Jobs in Milwaukee: See a list of openings here Contact tracing-app shows you how close COVID-19 cases are to you WWDA Drive-Thru Job Fair information Milwaukee Justice Center Your frequently asked unemployment questions answered Wisconsin Foreclosure Mediation Network Energy Assistance UMOS We're Open: List of southeast Wis. businesses you can support How to apply for unemployment AARP Employer Pledge Program Click here for small business resources Need rent assistance in Milwaukee? Click here IRS launches website to track stimulus status Mental health, other resources available in Wisconsin Resources to help you financially weather through pandemic Local food pantries, banks helping out during the pandemic