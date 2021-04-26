'There's a lot of positions available': Employment service discusses Milwaukee job fairs

MILWAUKEE — More than a year into the pandemic, one encouraging sign that some local companies are rebounding is they're hiring.

"We just want to get the word out as best we can because there's a lot of positions available," said Troy Moore with employment service, Express Employment Professionals.

Moore says Oshkosh Logistics and Pak-rite are both looking to fill "temp to hire" positions.

"There's no reason that after the probationary period you wouldn't be hired by these clients," said Moore.

Oshkosh Logistics, a military vehicles supplier, is holding a job fair on April 27 and wants to fill at least 30 openings.

Oshkosh Logistics Job fair

Location: 5315 S 3rd St, Milwaukee WI 53207

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 27, 12 pm – 3 pm

Face mask required social distancing will be observed

Resumes are strongly encouraged

Birth certificate (copy or original) or passports are required for all roles

Positions available - $15 - $19

*Entry level packagers

*Forklift operators

*Inventory control

*Shipping and receiving w/ computer skills

*Quality control professionals (PPAP experience preferred)

On May 4, Pak-rite, a Bayview company that makes custom crates for medical and military products, will hold a job fair.

Pak-rite Job Fair

Location: 2395 S Burrell St, Milwaukee WI 53207

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 4 11 am – 2pm

Face mask required social distancing will be observed

Resumes are strongly encouraged

2 forms of valid ID

Position range - $14 - $18

*Basic assembly with power and hand tools

*Machine operation (CNC)

*Carpentry

In general, TMJ4 News asked Moore what his agency is seeing in the job market.

"Our clients are just like 'We don't know where the people are. We used to just put up a flyer or throw out an Indeed post to get people to apply and now they're saying we can't find people," said Moore.

"There's an upswing in business, but the bodies just aren't there," he explained.

Data from Wisconsins' Department of Workforce Development shows the unemployment rate in the Milwaukee -- Waukesha -- West Allis area -- stayed at 5.2 percent from February to March of this year.

"What I'm gleaning from people is I think people are taking their time," said Sarah Gresham, a Senior Recruiting Business Partner with employer association MRA.

Gresham says she's noticing job candidates impacted by the pandemic are being more careful in making their next career move, which isn't necessarily helpful to employers.

"They're concerned about overworked employees taking on extra work or extra jobs, but I think they're also working to try and get creative too," Gresham added.

Gresham says that means re-examining employee schedules, having conversations around remote work, and improving their work culture to retain employees they do have.

Moore adds changes like these only benefit the job hunter.

"I think right now is probably one of the best times to apply for jobs because simply recruiters are a lot more open to interview now and to take into consideration some resumes that they may have not looked at prior," he said.

