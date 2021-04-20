The Home Depot to hire hundreds of jobs in Milwaukee area

The Home Depot is hiring more than 490 jobs in the metro Milwaukee area this spring, the company announced Tuesday.

The company is hoping to hire part-time and full-time positions that will focus on customer service, filling online orders, unpacking overnight freight, and merchandising.

The Home Depot said it is also hiring more than 1,500 employees across its distribution centers.

Those who are interested are encouraged to text JOBS to 52270 or online.

Positions vary per store, the company said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip