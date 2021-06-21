Watch

School leaders plan to protest Republican K-12 funding plan

MPS Classroom
Posted at 10:13 AM, Jun 21, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — School leaders in Milwaukee and Madison are planning to protest Republican legislators' plan to fund K-12 education in the next state budget.

The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee decided to give schools $128 million more over the next biennium.

The state needed to spend almost $400 million more than that to secure $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

The finance committee on Thursday chose to cut local property taxes levied by schools and technical colleges by $647 million and backfill the lost revenue with state aid.

The move ensures the state will get the federal money but schools would come out even.

School officials from Madison and Milwaukee planned to protest the move at news conferences on Monday morning.

