State of Education: Marquette President Michael Lovell teaching engineering class this semester

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University President Dr. Michael R. Lovell understands the pains of virtual learning as he teaches an engineering class this semester.

The two-day-a-week course includes virtual internships this year at organizations and companies. One excited mechanical engineering student, Fhernam Batiz, said: “Especially since we're students and we're working on an actual project."

One of the companies they could partner with was A. O. Smith. The students helped work on a new shower filter prototype for the company.

“The students bring so much enthusiasm,” said Becky Tallon with A. O. Smith. “We’re always looking out for those really good students in both engineering and marketing.”

“It’s like a four-month-long interview process for the corporation,” said President Lovell.

Corporate communications major Sage Lawson found the class extremely rewarding. "I wouldn’t have gotten this experience if it wasn’t for this course," said Lawson.

“It was really the highlight of my semester,” said President Lovell. “I think about the hurdles they had to overcome being all virtual, not being able to do the hands-on work in the class. I was really inspired.”

The course, called 'Product Realization,' meets two days a week. One day is for class instruction, the other is for internships.

