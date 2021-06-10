Watch

Racine portrait series redefining aging by showcasing 'Passion'

The photos were captured at St. Monica's Senior Living Facility in Racine
Photographer Heidi Wagner is on a path to "redefine aging" through showcasing seniors and their passions.
DSC_6570 Edit A.jpeg
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 09:01:33-04

RACINE — A nationally renowned photographer is redefining aging.

She went back to her hometown of Racine to unveil a portrait series that shows off some seniors' passions.

This includes a painter, prolific jewelry designer and Packers fan. They demonstrate how your passion will never get old.

Ninety-one-year-old Doris Mae Zimmerman has been a Packers Golden Ticket Holder since 1961.

“I bought three season tickets for $3.75 cents a game," said Zimmerman.

Sixty years later, photographer Heidi Wagner captured how Zimmerman’s devotion to the Green and Gold has never wained.

"I’d be like, ‘Rodgers is dropping back to pass, he hits Davante Adams across the field — and touchdown!’ and Doris is cheering!”

DSC_4945 Edit B.jpeg

Wagner was commissioned by leaders at St. Monica’s Senior Living Facility to capture the residents.

Eighty-year-old Phil Koerper did not slow down making his art during the pandemic.

“I can choose to be upset and not do anything, climb in bed and not do anything, or I can keep painting!” said Koerper.

“We’re really capturing him in his element, in his moment and that's what I want to see, that's where I want to be,” said Wagner.

DSC_8349 Edit A.jpeg

Wagner has been doing this across the country for the past decade. She calls it her ‘Passions Project.'

“When you see people light up and the pride that they have in doing the things they love, and are part of them, that kind of energy is very contagious," said Wagner.

To see more beautiful photos of Wagner’s prolific ‘Passions Project,’ click here.

