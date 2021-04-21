Private school for children with special needs to double in size by next fall

EAST TROY — To The Rebound and our State of Education.

A big worry through this pandemic, show many students may have fallen through the cracks. This is especially true, for children living with neuro-diverse needs.

A young girl living with autism inspired her mother to open a private school in East Troy called Bloom360.

16-year-old Morgan Rauman lives with autism. Her teacher tailors her lessons to her interests and pace.

The joy in Morgan’s eyes was created by a mother’s love.

Laura Rauman knew traditional school war right for her daughter Morgan to learn, “The room was too busy it was too loud too structured couldn’t work at her pace couldn’t slow down.”

So, she took matters into her own hands. She created a non-profit school called Bloom360, and then moved her business Vista 360 next door.

Four years later, Rauman says the school has seven students and will double in size by next fall, “I think with COVID and families going virtual it opened the eyes of a lot of families on what their kids need and what they weren’t getting even in person.”

The teachers tailor lessons to each student's interests and behaviors. “We're going to meet them in that moment where they are,” said Miller, adding, “Once they’re more comfortable doing something you can challenge and that's how they’re going to grow.”

A 360 approach to nurture each child, to help them all bloom.

