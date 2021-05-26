New drug treatment center opening in Oconomowoc for women, pregnant mothers

OCONOMOWOC — As things get back to normal, many mothers are enduring the lasting effects.

A recent Harvard Health study shows 41-percent of women have turned to heavy drinking to cope since the start of this pandemic.

We headed to a Christian-faith recovery center for women that will open in Waukesha County very soon.

We all know addiction does not discriminate, yet this is the reality for those seeking help in Waukesha County.

“There is not a residential treatment program in Waukesha County, and there hasn’t been since 2008,” said Debra Adamus, Bethany Recovery Center Director.

Now, there soon will be. Bethany Recovery Center sits on five acres of woods in Oconomowoc.

They hope this will serve as a sanctuary for women going through the throws of addiction.

Jennifer Schmeichel with Bethany Christian Services of Wisconsin says This includes pregnant mothers, adding, “Allow them to receive medically assisted treatment while they’re pregnant which is a safer way to go vs out there using drugs.”

Their children up to five years old can stay with them.

This new treatment center’s parent organization is Bethany Christian Services which is one of the largest evangelical adoption agencies in the country.

Adamus says many times it is hard to stay in touch with women who are addicted, “She gets afraid she’s afraid that child protective services will come and take her children she’s experiencing a great deal of shame.”

The treatment program also helps women learn about resources out there to support their families. Or help pregnant mothers explore adoption services.

Schmeichel says they will support every woman’s decisions, “Absolutely we're going to support them we need to treat the problem in front of us and we're not going to suggest they have an abortion, but we respect that decision every human being has a decision to make.”

Women do not have to be mothers or pregnant to come to this treatment center.

Along with being medically monitored, Adamus says there will be family and couple’s counseling to help women manage the pressure, “It’s an eye-opener for women for what their life can become.”

Here is your Rebound Rundown:



Bethany Recovery Center is expected to get its licensing and open this summer.

Treatments: Medically monitored, 30-day programs. Or 3 to 6 month program which allows you to get treatment and still go to work.

Donations to help these women in the treatment center are accepted. Learn more by clicking here.



