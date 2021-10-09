Milwaukee Public Museum open on Mondays starting next week

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) announced that it will once again be open on Mondays, starting on October 11. The natural history museum is currently open from Thursday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is extending its hours of operation as part of a reopening plan.

The MPM, located in downtown Milwaukee, was chartered in 1882, and contains more than four million artifacts across three floors. All exhibits at the museum are now open to visitors, including the Puelicher Butterfly Wing and the Daniel M. Soref Planetarium and Dome Theater. Shows at the Dome will begin October 14.

The MPM’s Café and coffee kiosk will also reopen starting on Thursday, October 14, in conjunction with Zilli Hospitality Group. The museum’s ground floor seating will also be reopened so visitors can enjoy the refreshments. The shops will only sell beverages during limited hours Thursday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the coffee kiosk and 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Café.

MPM President and CEO Dr. Ellen Censky said that the museum is excited to liven up Mondays once again. “The more opportunities the Museum has to inspire and inform visitors about natural history and world cultures, the better we are able to serve our community as an educational asset,” Dr. Censky commented.

For tickets and more information about the MPM, visit www.mpm.edu .

