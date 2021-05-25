Milwaukee internship program pays teens $11/hour while building their resumes

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is still offering a virtual youth internship program this summer that pays more than $11 an hour.

One graduating high schooler is excited to take part for a third year in a row.

Fresh off graduating from Wisconsin Lutheran High School, 18-year-old Chloe Cunningham is ready to start her college career.

“I’m going to Valparaiso in Indiana," says Cunningham.

The communications major will spend this summer working for the city virtually. The program pivoted to helping teens like Cunningham work on problem-solving projects and their resumes each week.

Cunningham hopes to save up some money for college.

Students who take part will be guaranteed at least 20 hours of work each week, with pay up to $11.65 per hour.

In 2019, Cunningham interned at Villard Library, where she helped people find books and families sign up for reading programs.

“I learned a lot about making time to schedule my work,” said Cunningham.

Last year the program went virtual, which Cunningham says helped her apply to colleges.

“They’ve helped us with our resumes ad they helped us with letters of recommendation," said Cunningham.

Carmelita Biami is the program coordinator. She says teens get access to local businesses and nonprofits to help them find work and gain important experience.

“They are so connected to their technology, they need that practice with people in the community," said Biami.

As a middle school teacher herself, she sees why this program is so important.

“[It] helps you see you can make it, you just have to work on these specific skills. And we help them," said Biami.

