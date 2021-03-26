How communications majors are navigating toughest job market in more than a decade

MILWAUKEE — Leaders at Marquette University’s communications have been hearing the struggles from the class of 2021. They are faced with graduating into an uncertain economic reality.

This is why since last spring, Marquette’s Diederich College of Communications created virtual drop-ins of students and alumni continue to thrive.

The guest drop-ins have included Marquette grads who work for the CDC, Dallas Mavericks, and even a national White House correspondent.

They all show the opportunities they received to land jobs in their field and what is possible with a communications degree. Senior Laice Perry agrees, “It's very eye-opening to understand that communication is utilized in every single aspect.”

She’s seen all the possibilities and pitfalls, “There has been a surge in depression, I myself have gone through just because of the times we are living in. Even outside of COVID-related things like the civil unrest.”

The Diederich College of communications drop-ins have helped her, including a panel of alumni who shared what it was like to graduate during the recession in 2008,

“Most of these folks who come and do these drop ins will say find me on linked I’m happy to answer some questions,” said Sarah Feldner, Marquette University Diederich College of Communications.

Here's your Rebound Rundown:



Check with your alma mater to see if they offer something similar to Marquette.

Network with graduates from your college on LinkedIn.

Ask for a five-minute phone call from leaders in your industry.

