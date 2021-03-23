Here's how to apply for up to 15 months of rental assistance in Waukesha County

Menu

Millions of dollars in aid will soon help struggling Waukesha County renters.
Posted at 5:20 AM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 09:42:29-04

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Millions of dollars in aid will soon help struggling Waukesha County renters.

It is getting here in the nick of time. The federal moratorium holding off evictions ends March 31.

A December Census Bureau survey found, nearly 2 in 10 renters were already behind on their rent.

ExKxu6MWQAEGqTA.jpeg

“There’s so much stress so many households are facing stress right now,” said Deb Heffner, Community Advocates, adding, “One thing that makes COVID so unique is that it's not just the amount of people that need help, it's also the length and duration.”

The Census Bureau also said nearly 3 in 10 renters had little to no confidence in paying their next month's rent on time.

ExKxvxxXAAUzBbO.jpeg

So far, 100 people have applied for assistance. The hope is to lift the burden off families as we strive to get back to normal.

Rebound Rundown:

  • Latest stimulus package has afforded $12 million to Waukesha County’s rental assistance program.
  • Could cover back rent payments due since the beginning of this pandemic, and up to 3 months of future rent payments (15 months total)
  • Could also cover utilities
  • Click here to apply online, or call the Rent Help Line at (414) 270-4646.

