Help is on the way for mortgage assistance to Sheboygan, Manitowoc homeowners

MANITOWOC -- Help is on the way. Some homeowners are in grim financial shape because of the pandemic.

The Lakeshore Community Action Program is doing all it can to prevent evictions and foreclosures in the coming months. They have given out more than a million dollars in rental assistance. Now, they plan to give out about $300,000 to struggling homeowners.

"I don't want to see what happened during the recession when there are for sale signs not by choice but by foreclosure," said Colleen Homb, Executive Director of Lakeshore CAP.

Homb's hope is to help every family that reaches out, regardless of if they pass the screening to qualify, "If they're not eligible well try to find other resources to help them."

Because nearly every family has been affected by this pandemic in some way.

Homb says, "I would say loss of income, cut hours, and having to stay home with kids have been the primary reasons we've seen."

Here's your Rebound Rundown:

--Each recipient will receive up to $800 in assistance

--Money is being set aside for residents in Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Door and Kewaunee Counties.

--You can apply now at www.lakeshorecap.org.

