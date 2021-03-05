Ensuring your teen succeeds, manages the pressure of the ACT exams amid pandemic

MEQUON —Some students have traveled to other cities or even states to take the ACT or SAT exams during this pandemic.

For 17-year-old Harrison Smith, his first try to sign up for the ACT did not work out, “Originally I wanted to take a test in October but because a lot of seniors haven’t been able to take a test.”

Then he ran into another problem when he signed up for the exam in December, “Of course the week before my hockey team we got quarantined so I then couldn’t take it.”

He was finally able to take it last month at Homestead High School. They are allowing exams to be performed at 25-percent of the normal capacity. They also take your temperature and fill out a questionnaire. Harrison added, “They had us split into separate rooms.”

His act tutor, Keith Bankert with Knowledge Studio One understands how much pressure these high schoolers have to manage, “Students who wanted to take the test still were having to go out of state.”

Despite the setbacks, Harrison says he was ready for the test thanks to all of the studying, “Doing it by myself would have been a lot harder there's some tips and tricks I would have never known if I didn’t get a tutor.”

Here is your Rebound Rundown:



ACT/SAT sites are back and running in Southeast Wisconsin.

At 25-percent capacity.

That’s why its important to sign up as early as possible.

Click here to find a testing site near you.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip