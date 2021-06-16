Watch

Elkhart Lake woman's jewelry lands starring role in 'This Is Us' season finale

NBC Universal/This is Us
Screen Shot 2021-06-15 at 6.14.19 PM.jpg
Posted at 5:30 AM, Jun 16, 2021
ELKHART LAKE — A Sheboygan County woman has a story to tell about her role in NBC's “This Is Us.”

Her face does not make an appearance on the hit NBC show. Rather it is the jewelry she creates. Seven pieces to be exact.

The latest creation is sure to be recognized by the show’s fans.

Madison’s earrings, which play a huge role in her dramatic story arc, were made by Jim Jakum in her Elkhart Lake studio.

Screen Shot 2021-06-15 at 6.14.19 PM.jpg

“I got to say that Madison is one of my favorites now,” said Jakum.

Seven of her earrings have made it on the prime time show. The pictures below show several worn by "Rebecca" played by Mandy Moore, "Teenage Kate," and "Madison" played by Caitlin Thompson.

97FB9C84-8CC0-47EE-81BB-E0F25C665590.jpg
CCD9FEDF-765C-4F78-8A2C-717917DCA24D.jpg
TIU screenshot 3.jpg

The latest played a huge role in Madison’s backstory.

“I think they have a huge meaning to Madison, because her mom gave them to her and I don’t think she ever saw her mom again," said Jakum.

Screen Shot 2021-06-15 at 6.14.36 PM.png

Like the characters in the show, Jakum had her own struggles to overcome in this pandemic.

“People aren’t really buying jewelry, I'll tell you that,” Jakum said. “I didn’t feel like making anything either, you know, it just kind of zapped all the creativity out of me.”

So when she got the call to make this special piece, she was floored.

“They have to be gold in color, they have to have blue stones, and they have to be vintage in style and they were hoping they would be art deco," said Jakum.

Her earring design with Swiss blue topaz stones knocked it out of the park.

Jakum was so grateful to see them on TV this time.

“I was told they literally get thousands of jewelry sent into them every year, so to have seven pairs of earrings in a couple seasons - that's a really good thing!” said Jakum.

Jakum said they asked for three identical pairs, “in case something goes wrong, they’ll lose something, and these earrings are going to possibly be used again," Jakum said.

To date, Jakum’s jewelry has been on 19 different TV shows and six different movies.

Click here to order jewelry on Kim Jakum’s website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

