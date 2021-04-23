Despite pandemic, adult literacy program still helping immigrants

GRAFTON —A Russian couple moved to Cedarburg just weeks after the start of the pandemic.

An adult literacy program in Ozaukee County has remained open through it all to continue to help immigrants during this pandemic.

Julie Soloveva and her husband had 48 hours to move from Moscow to Wisconsin last March, “Because all the borders were shutting down at this time.”

tmj4

Her husband landed a coveted work visa in the United States and she is ready to get to work in IT as well, “I need to find a job here and it appeared that I don’t know how.”

That is where she met her tutor, Lisa at the Adult Literacy Center of Ozaukee County.

They have been working on Julia’s resume and interview skills, “I got my interview via the phone with my HR person, we talked about my experiences. She’s been helping me with my self-confidence.”

tmj4

Julia adds, “I started to get interviews thanks to that, and also we worked a lot on cover letters because I’m writing it in Russian.”

This free program has been running at Grace Lutheran Church in Grafton for more than 30 years.

They serve about 50 students per year, and tutors like Lisa volunteer who says, “I really love this country.”

Julia hopes her master’s degree from Russia and certifications will land her a job in IT soon, saying, “I came here for stable economy work-life balance and many other things like people environment and healthcare.”

Here is your Rebound Rundown:



The Adult Literacy Center of Ozaukee County tutoring is available for anyone.

Besides registration the program is free

The ALC program helps you to learn English, become a U.S. citizen and receive help to meet your daily needs.

You can learn more about the ALC program and other learning opportunities at Grace Lutheran Church in Grafton by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip