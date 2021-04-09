Watch

The Rebound

Actions

A look inside the Pabst Mansion reopening to the public April 10

items.[0].videoTitle
Get ready history fans, Pabst Mansion is set to reopen to the public this weekend.
Pabst Mansion
Posted at 6:25 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 07:25:50-04

MILWAUKEE — Get ready history fans, Pabst Mansion is set to reopen to the public this weekend.

Starting April 10, the historic Milwaukee mansion will begin offering self-guided tours.

Pabst mansion

The Victorian-era mansion was the home of beer baron Captain Frederick Pabst. It has been closed due to COVID-19 for more than a year now.

Inside Pabst Mansion

During that time, staff and contractors undertook the largest restoration project in the building's history: rewiring the entire electric system in the home.

During the restoration, one of the original alarm systems for the house was uncovered. That piece of history will be on display.

Pabst Mansion inside

New docent-led tours will start in May, and announcements will be made soon regarding themes of the new tours. Included in the new tour will be a family-friendly tour held on Friday and Saturday.

An online timed ticketing system was introduced. Tickets can be purchased here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Resources

Join The Rebound Milwaukee Facebook group Jobs in Milwaukee: See a list of openings here Contact tracing-app shows you how close COVID-19 cases are to you WWDA Drive-Thru Job Fair information Milwaukee Justice Center Your frequently asked unemployment questions answered Wisconsin Foreclosure Mediation Network Energy Assistance UMOS We're Open: List of southeast Wis. businesses you can support How to apply for unemployment AARP Employer Pledge Program Click here for small business resources Need rent assistance in Milwaukee? Click here IRS launches website to track stimulus status Mental health, other resources available in Wisconsin Resources to help you financially weather through pandemic Local food pantries, banks helping out during the pandemic