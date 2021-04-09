A look inside the Pabst Mansion reopening to the public April 10

MILWAUKEE — Get ready history fans, Pabst Mansion is set to reopen to the public this weekend.

Starting April 10, the historic Milwaukee mansion will begin offering self-guided tours.

The Victorian-era mansion was the home of beer baron Captain Frederick Pabst. It has been closed due to COVID-19 for more than a year now.

During that time, staff and contractors undertook the largest restoration project in the building's history: rewiring the entire electric system in the home.

During the restoration, one of the original alarm systems for the house was uncovered. That piece of history will be on display.

New docent-led tours will start in May, and announcements will be made soon regarding themes of the new tours. Included in the new tour will be a family-friendly tour held on Friday and Saturday.

An online timed ticketing system was introduced. Tickets can be purchased here.

