$10K grant hopes to get more Racine entrepreneurs fired up

RACINE — If you are dreaming about opening up a business, keep reading. The $10,000 Main Street Business Grant could give you a great head start. All you have to do is open a new business in a vacant storefront.

Yolanda Coleman just made it through breast cancer, and her first year owning a plus-size clothing store in Racine, “and what happens in 2020? COVID!”

Coleman has kept going, by sticking with the acronym to her dream business PLUSH Clothing, “PLUSH stands for women to be Pretty, Lovely, Unique, Sexy and most importantly Happy.”

Her determination caught the eye of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s CEO Missy Hughes. She met Coleman when she announced the ‘Mainstream Bounce Back Grant’ in Racine.

Coleman is eyeing vacant storefronts right across the street. The Main Street Bounce Back Grant would award her $10,000 to get started.

“Oh, that would mean everything,” said Coleman.

Governor Tony Evers allocated $50 million federal from the American Rescue Plan Act to WEDC to give out these grants. Five thousand entrepreneurs or nonprofits could qualify, helping downtowns across Southeast Wisconsin thrive.

Hughes is interested in minority-owned businesses applying, “Helping those businesses get started and the state having their back is really critically important.”

Here’s how to qualify for a Main Street Bounce Back Grant:



Businesses or non-profits must be moving into a vacant commercial space.

New businesses from the start of this year to June 2022 qualify.

The $10,000 grant can be used for: Mortgage payments Repairs Operating expenses and more

You can not close a location to make this move, or make the new location an investment or storage property.

