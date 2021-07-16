Sole Black female owner of the Bucks now featured in book about female entrepreneurs

MILWAUKEE — Valerie Daniels-Carter, who among many things is the sole Black female owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, is now featured in a new children’s book about seven African-American women who started their businesses by themselves or with family members.

The book, titled "Boss Women: Seven African-American Women Who Built Their Businesses From the Ground Up," was written by Houston author and entrepreneur Gwen Richardson.

Daniels-Carter grew up at 44th and Hampton on Milwaukee's north side. She went on to found her own company called V&J Holding Companies in Milwaukee and became one of the country's most successful fast-food franchisers.

She told TMJ4 News earlier this month that while there are couples who own the Bucks, she is the only African-American woman who is single who owns shares in the Bucks.

V&J Holdings is one of America’s largest female-owned franchise-owners, with Pizza Hut, Burger King and Captain D’s among its restaurants.

Richardson is the author of 13 books, and says in a release from a "Boss Women" publicist that she wants to inspire children to seek entrepreneurship as a career path.

“Children need to learn about and get to know African-American women, and men, who have built successful businesses and who can inspire them to excel,” Richardson said. Richardson has also been twice nominated for NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Literary Work.

The other businesswomen profiled in this book are Janice M. Adams (JMA Solutions), Bea Dixon (Honey Pot), Janice Bryant Howroyd (The ACT One Group), Garnetta Sanders (Neta Scientific), Janell Stephens (Camille Rose Naturals), and J.C. Sykes (90 Degree Construction), according to publicist, Cush City.

Daniels-Carter helped form Partners for Community Impact, a group of diverse community investors that purchased a minority stake in the Bucks in 2014. But the Bucks aren't the only team in Wisconsin she's involved with. She also sits on the board of directors for the Green Bay Packers.

"I'm God-made. I have been blessed to work all of my life,” Daniels-Carter told TMJ4 News. "When I started on this journey, I had a mission, and I have been able to achieve it."

