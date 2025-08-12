MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A routine walk through Lime Kiln Park turned into a dramatic rescue operation when two people found themselves trapped in dangerous waters while trying to save a dog.

Bella Sciortino was walking in the Menomonee Falls park when she came across the alarming scene.

"At first I didn't believe that. I thought people weren't saying things, but then I went down, looked in the corner," Sciortino said.

Previous Coverage: Missing dog leads to water rescue for 2 people in Menomonee Falls

What she discovered was two people clinging desperately to safety in the rushing waters, following severe rainfall throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. It all unfolded just after 4:30 p.m. near the Mill Street Parking Lot.

"I was just kind of shocked," she said. "I didn't believe that someone would be in the river."

Mike Beiermeister Bella Sciortino witnessed the water rescue.

Bystanders quickly transformed into rescuers, attempting to use whatever they could find to help.

"Everyone was trying to grab, like trees and lots of fall off, but it wasn't working," Sciortino said.

Watch: Witnesses record dramatic water rescue at Menomonee Falls Park

Witnesses record dramatic water rescue at Menomonee Falls Park

First responders arrived at the scene as the situation grew more dire. According to Sciortino, the younger man was swept away by the current while the older man continued to hold on.

Mike Beiermeister First responders during a water rescue.

Menomonee Falls Fire Chief Joe Pulvermacher confirmed that the two individuals had entered the water in an attempt to rescue a dog. The dog remains unaccounted for.

"I'm sure that they didn't necessarily want to be in the water, but eventually found themselves there and in distress," Pulvermacher said.

Pulvermacher said the village had been marking areas to try and deter people from getting too close.

"This current is no joke. Anybody who has ever worked around swift water knows that this will drain your energy quickly," Pulvermacher said.

Both individuals were successfully rescued, with the younger man being recovered downstream. Video footage captured the older man being pulled to safety and transported by stretcher to an ambulance.

Bella Sciortino The water rescue underway at Lime Kiln Park.

The fire department confirmed both were conscious when rescued. The extent of injuries remains unknown at this time.

For Sciortino, the experience left a lasting impression and an important lesson.

"Be careful around the river," she said.

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

