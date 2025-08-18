Wisconsin teen accused of killing parents, plotting to assassinate president set for status hearing

A Wisconsin teenager accused of killing his mother and stepfather in a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump is due back in court Monday for a status hearing.

READ ALSO: Waukesha teen planned Trump assassination, killed parents in process, according to FBI

Nikita Casap, 17, is facing charges for killing his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, in February. Deputies were called to the home for a welfare check after Mayer's mother in Massachusetts reported not hearing from them in weeks.

Prosecutors claim Casap killed his parents and then went to school the next day. He also allegedly continued living at home with the bodies for nearly two weeks before fleeing with $14,000 in cash.

Casap was taken into custody in WaKeeney, Kansas, during a traffic stop.

An unsealed warrant filed by the FBI has also tied the teen to a plan to assassinate President Donald Trump.

The federal documents show Casap may have been acting in the interests of an extremist group called The Order of the Nine Angles — classified by the FBI as a network of neo Nazi's that advocates for the use of violence and terrorism to destroy modern civilization.

Messages exchanged between Casap and an unknown user on the cross-platform social media service Telegram referenced a self-described "manifesto" that called for the assassination of the president, the start of a political revolution and the promotion of white supremacy.

