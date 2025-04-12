Waukesha teen planned Trump assassination, killed parents in process, according to FBI

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An unsealed warrant filed by the FBI detailed a conspiracy by a Waukesha teenager, Nikita Casap, 17, to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Casap is also facing charges for killing his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and stepfather, Donald Mayer, 51, in February.

The Warrant:

The federal documents show Casap may have been acting in the interests of an extremist neo-Nazi group called The Order of the Nine Angles — described by the FBI as a "satanic cult" that has anti-Judiac, Christian and Western ideologies.

Messages exchanged between Casap and an unknown user on the cross-platform social media service Telegram referenced a self-described "manifesto" that called for the assassination of the president, the start of a political revolution and the promotion of white supremacy.

Casap explains that Trump's assassination would cause chaos, and promote violent attacks to help cause a societal collapse. An excerpt of the manifesto stated, "As to why, specifically Trump, I think it's obvious. By getting rid of the president and perhaps the vice president, that is guaranteed to bring in some chaos."

Investigators found that Casap had plans to use an "attack drone" that would drop a "bomb (with nuts bolts, needles.)." Casap negotiated with another Telegram user to purchase the equipment, along with headphones to block out the sound of a Smith and Wesson .357 magnum firearm. They also uncovered instructions on how to use the equipment and how to make a bomb.

Following the proposed assassination, Casap planned to flee to Ukraine, according to the warrant.

In the messages between Casap and a user with a Ukrainian phone number, Casap asked, "How long will I need to hide before I will be moved to Ukraine? 1-2 months?"

He had previously told one of his classmates he was in contact with someone in Russia, according to the warrant.

The warrant said Casap may have killed his parents to get the "financial means and autonomy" needed to pursue his plan.

Casap has not been convicted of killing his mother and her husband. He is being tried in Waukesha County and will next appear in court for an arraignment hearing on May 7.

Check out our previous coverage:

Disturbing details after prosecutors charge Waukesha teen in deaths of mom, stepfather

The Homicide Case

Waukesha prosecutors charged Casap with intentional homicide for the shooting of his mother and her husband. He is also facing two counts of theft-movable property, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, two counts of identity theft-financial gain and two counts of hiding a corpse.

The shooting took place in February and Casap was taken into custody by

Records show he lived with the corpses for nearly two weeks before fleeing the scene with about $14,000 in cash, a .375 magnum handgun — belonging to Mayer — and the driver's licenses of both victims.

Casap was eventually caught by the Wakeeney Police Department in Kansas in a traffic stop. He was arrested and brought back to Waukesha to face the charges.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip