Prosecutors charge Waukesha teen in deaths of mom, stepfather

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County prosecutors have charged a teen with first-degree intentional homicide after they said he murdered his mom and stepdad, then lived with their bodies for two weeks.

Prosecutors say Nikita Casap, 17, shot and killed his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and her husband, Donald Mayer, 51, inside their Waukesha home in February.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department found their bodies inside the home on Feb. 28.

Casap is facing two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse, two counts of theft–movable property, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, and two counts of identity theft–financial gain, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies were called to the home for a welfare check after Mayer's mother in Massachusetts reported not hearing from them in weeks.

The mom was found in a hallway covered with blankets and a towel, while Mayer was found in a first-floor office.

Prosecutors said Nikita Casap had also been absent from school for two weeks.

According to the complaint, Casap was taken into custody in WaKeeney, Kansas, during a traffic stop. A previous emergency phone ping showed Casap and one of the victims’ phones in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

TMJ4 Nikita Casap, 17, walking into a Waukesha County courtroom earlier this month.

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese said that on Feb. 11, Casap shot his mother at least three times—twice in the stomach and once in the neck.

In court earlier this month, prosecutors said Casap killed his stepfather, Donald Mayer, by shooting him in the back of the head, then went to school the next day and continued living at home for nearly two weeks until Feb. 23.

“The defendant continued to live at the residence with the two bodies at the house. He then fled with the $14,000 in cash. We know he was communicating with someone to get fake plates put on the car to hide the car was stolen,” Boese said.

Boese said after the deaths, Casap was communicating with someone either in Russian or Romanian. Casap is originally from Moldova, and his living relatives are mainly overseas.

“It appears this individual was trying to flee the jurisdiction—not only this state but this country,” said Christopher Bailey, Waukesha County court commissioner. “A lot of these issues make the court believe that this individual had no intention to be here where he is today.”

He’s scheduled to appear in court for an initial appearance at 1 p.m. on March 27, according to court records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

