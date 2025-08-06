Why WisDOT wants a Diverging Diamond Interchange for Waukesha Hwy F

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A proposed diverging diamond interchange at County Highway F and I-94 in Waukesha County has some local business owners worried about access to their shops during construction, while transportation officials maintain it's the right solution for growing congestion.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Larry Solberg, who owns Konnection Electronics just off County Highway F, has been listening to community concerns about the project. His small business specializes in communication devices including two-way radios, Motorola equipment, CBs, and police scanners.

"I'd rather they didn't do it," Solberg said.

Larry Solberg owns Konnection Electronics

Having experienced previous roadwork in the area, Solberg worries about how the construction might impact customer access to his business.

"People won't be able to get in and out of here, and I don't know how much space they're going to take up, whether they're going to interfere with my property or not," Solberg said.

Other business owners nearby TMJ4 spoke with off camera shared similar sentiments.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) hosted a public involvement meeting to address these types of concerns from local businesses and residents. TMJ4 was there to understand how the department plans to work with affected community members throughout the process.

William Mohr, Project Supervisor with WisDOT, explained that they're developing plans to minimize disruption.

"Signage, detours, we work with them to show their clients how the detours work, how they can get their clients into their businesses," Mohr said.

He encouraged those with concerns to reach out to begin the process of helping minimize disruptions.

William Mohr is a Project Supervisor for WisDOT

According to Mohr, the interchange is necessary due to increasing traffic issues in the area which can lead to safety issues.

"County Highway F has a lot of congestion right now," Mohr said.

The diverging diamond design, which briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road before crossing back over, offers specific benefits for this location.

"What it allows is that southbound traffic to switch over to the east bridge, we'll call it, and then it allows that left turning movement of free flow onto the freeway," Mohr said.

Currently, the project remains in the design phase, with workers investigating possibilities like whether a bike or multi-use lane could be incorporated. If the project proceeds as planned, construction wouldn't begin until 2028. Mohr also could not provide a cost at this time.

"We're still investigating how we're going to build this project, so it may be open, it may be partially opened, it may be closed with a detour," said Mohr. "At this stage, we're very early in the stage of the project."

Mike Beiermeister Waukesha Diverging Diamond Interchange Timeline

While Solberg hopes officials will reconsider the project entirely, suggesting a simpler solution, "Just leave what's there and get people to obey the laws, and they wouldn't have problems," WisDOT believes the diverging diamond is the appropriate choice.

"Change is different, and some people don't like change, but it really is going to be a safe and efficient interchange for all travelers, especially getting on and off of the Interstate at this location," Mohr said.

Mike Beiermeister Waukesha Diverging Diamond Interchange

WisDOT plans to hold additional public involvement meetings as the project develops, continuing to gather community input that will help shape the final design.

Currently, Wisconsin has several diverging diamond interchanges around the state and WisDOT is planning more like at Highway 164 and I-43 in Waukesha County and the Stadium Freeway Interchange.

