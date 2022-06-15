WisDOT to hold more input meetings for future of Stadium Freeway Interchange

MILWAUKE — What’s next for the stretch of freeway sitting beside American Family Field?

The public got its first opportunity to weigh in on the future of the I-94 east-west corridor on Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said public input sessions are critical as they begin their studies on what the future of the project should look like.

It began with a room filled with concepts about the future of a well-traveled road. I-94's east-west corridor near American Family Field could look much different in the coming years.

“We need to do a reconstruction and what that reconstruction looks like... That’s what we need to look at,” said Michael Pyritz, WisDOT Regional Communications Manager.

These include two alternative looks with two types of traffic flow; a hybrid interchange, as well as a diverging diamond design.

WisDOT is also considering six and eight lane alternatives.

“Most of the freeways were built back in the 60s and into the early 70s. They’re all nearing the end of their life cycles,” Pyritz said.

People attending had varying opinions.

“I’m definitely on the side of keeping the six lane versus the eight lane proposal,” said Kathleen Hassing.

Jonathan Rupprecht says he does not want WisDOT to touch the freeway at all, neighborhoods are already divided by the existing freeways and parks.

“They want to spend all the hassle, all the money on a project that is emotional pipe dream,” he said.

Zac Roder, a biker who rode from Walkers Point to West Allis to give his input, is hoping whatever is done will help Milwaukee's connectivity for people, not just in cars.

“I think WisDOT is making their plans a little bit better but they should do better by making more investments in our communities for biking and transit and walking,” Roder said. “There’s a lot of inertia to change and I think WisDOT’s done things a certain way for a long time and they need the push of people in the community to tell them what we want to see for our community.”

The next meeting will take place Wednesday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Marquette University High School.

