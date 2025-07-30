WAUKESHA, Wis. — A second diverging diamond interchange could be coming to southeast Wisconsin, this time at County F (Redford Boulevard) and I-94 in Waukesha County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is proposing the project to address safety concerns and improve traffic flow in the area.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

TMJ4 spoke with drivers who use the County F bridges regularly to hear their thoughts on the proposed changes that would briefly divert traffic to the opposite side of the road.

"Immediately overwhelmed," said Megan, a frequent driver in the area, when shown what the interchange would look like. "I am one that, I like to kind of see how roads look before I really go on them."

The proposed diverging diamond interchange would look similar to the one recently completed on Brown Deer Road in Milwaukee County in November 2024, which was the first of its kind in southeast Wisconsin.

Watch: Waukesha County drivers react to proposed Diverging Diamond Interchange

Waukesha County drivers react to proposed Diverging Diamond Interchange

The interchange would temporarily shift traffic to the opposite side of the road before crossing back over.

While the design may initially appear confusing, it's engineered to reduce congestion and improve safety.

Megan expressed concern about how drivers of all ages would adapt to the change.

"We have all sorts of ages driving on these roads, and change is hard for people. So as long as there's good signage, I think that's gonna really help," she said.

Mike Beiermeister Megan

According to the WisDOT project website, the project aims to address operational deficiencies at the interchange and extend the service life of its bridges, ultimately making the area safer for drivers.

The County F area currently experiences significant congestion, especially during rush hour, according to local drivers.

"Right around now, right around rush hour, it gets pretty congested," Anthony told TMJ4.

Other drivers TMJ4 spoke with off camera also mentioned the congestion during peak rush hour times.

Anthony told TMJ4 he is optimistic about the potential improvements.

"I think it's something that once you adjust to the new traffic pattern, it'd probably be pretty nice," Anthony said.

Mike Beiermeister Anthony

The project is currently in the design phase, with construction potentially beginning as early as 2028.

Detours will be used during the project and access to local businesses and residences will be maintained according to WisDOT. Additional traffic impacts are still being determined.

TMJ4 will continue to follow this story as WisDOT moves forward with the planning process and will bring you updates as community members share their perspectives on this significant infrastructure change.

The first public involvement meeting is set to take place on Tuesday, August 5 at the Lee Sherman Dreyfus State Office Building Room 151 (141 NW Barstow St, Waukesha, WI 53188). That will run from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

For project details, visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website.

This story was reported by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip