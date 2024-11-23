The new Diverging Diamond Interchange over I-43 at Brown Deer Road opens Saturday morning.

The interchange temporarily shifts traffic on Brown Deer Rd. to the opposite side.

TMJ4s Adriana Mendez walks commuters through what they should expect when driving on the new interchange:

Diverging Diamond Interchange over I-43 at Brown Deer Road opens Saturday morning

